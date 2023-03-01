Watch press conference live at 4 p.m. Wednesday

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — More information is expected to come Wednesday after a man was fatally shot after he reportedly fired a gun at Jefferson Parish deputies from a gas station bathroom over the weekend.

At a press conference on Wednesday, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, investigators will release new details regarding the shooting, including body cam footage of the incident. Watch it live at 3 p.m. in the player above.

Deputies say the shooting stemmed from a man requesting help on Behrman Highway in Terrytown, near the road’s intersection with Carol Sue Avenue. The man, who was also receiving assistance for two flat tires, claimed someone was trying to kill him.

That’s when detectives say the man ran into a nearby gas station and became disruptive. When deputies entered the store, they learned the man had a gun.

The suspect reportedly pointed the gun at deputies, which is when a small fight ensued to wrestle the gun out of his hands. That attempt was unsuccessful and the man then ran into the gas station bathroom.

We’re told on several instances, the man came out of the bathroom and again, pointed the gun at deputies. He then fired a shot, authorities say.

That’s when deputies returned fire, killing the man.

So far, no other details regarding the incident have been released. Watch the press conference live at 4 p.m. on WGNO.com and stay tuned on and online for updates.

