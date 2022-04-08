MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office has released information about the the trial of State of Louisiana v. Bobby Joe Brown, Jr. According to the District Attorney (DA), the trial started on April 4, 2022 in the Ouachita Parish Courthouse.

According to the release, Brown, Jr. has been charged with 1 count of Aggravated Rape, 2 counts of

Sexual Battery, and 1 count of Oral Sexual Battery. The courts say testimony in the trail started on Wednesday and finished on Friday. The State introduced testimony from multiple witnesses that include the victim, family members of the victim, law enforcement investigators, and an expert witness. The courts say Brown, Jr. also took the stand to testify in his own defense.

The courts say the jury deliberated for less than three hours before returning a verdict of guilty as charged of Aggravated Rape and two counts of Sexual Battery. According to the courts, Brown, Jr. faces life imprisonment at hard labor without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence for the charge of Aggravated Rape. The courts say the two counts of Sexual Battery, the law provides for a sentence of 25 to 99 years at hard labor without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

Brown, Jr. is expected to return to court on June 21st for sentencing.