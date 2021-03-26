Board to court: throw out law passed after BB gun suspension

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lawyers for a Louisiana school board have asked a federal judge to throw out a law passed after a 4th-grade student was suspended for holding a BB gun during an online lesson.

The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reports that lawyers for the Jefferson Parish School Board contend that the law enacted last year violates the school board’s right to due process.

The Ka’Mauri Harrison Act passed unanimously. It is named after a 4th-grade student who was suspended in September.

Harrison’s father and a man whose 11-year-old son was suspended two days earlier in another online BB gun incident have filed separate state court lawsuits against the school board.