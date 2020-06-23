Board members call for Connie Bernard’s resignation; Bernard responds with statement

BATON ROUGE, La. (BR Proud News) –June 10, 2020, East Baton Rouge School Board member, Connie Bernard made this statement:



“General Lee inherited a large plantation and he was tasked with a job of doing something with those people who lived in bondage on that plantation, the slaves and he freed them.” Connie Bernard

A week later, Bernard came under fire at a school board meeting which led to the members of the board calling for her to resign.



“I stand with members of the board who are present, asking for the immediate resignation of our colleague, Connie Bernard” said EBR School Board Vice President, Tramelle Howard.



Monday, four of nine EBR School Board members addressed what they call insensitive comments and unacceptable behavior from fellow board member Connie Bernard.

4 of 9 @EBRSchools members are now outside the central office, calling for Connie Bernard to resign. pic.twitter.com/2El44vSXGU — Jonah M. Gilmore, M.A. (@JonahMGilmore) June 22, 2020

“Thursday evening, was over 400 years of pain and hurt on display and our colleague decided to ignore the cry of our community and totally misrepresent us as a school board.”



At a nearly eight hour school board meeting on Thursday, June 18th., community activist Gary Chambers called out Bernard for doing what he called, online shopping during a board meeting.



“She didn’t care and for me, that was upsetting” said Chambers.



Bernard later apologized and said the image on her computer screen was a pop-up ad, but, video shows her scrolling through the page during the discussion.



“That was her opportunity to listen. In order for us to heal and grow as a community you have to be uncomfortable and you have to have uncomfortable conversations so for her to leave out of the room. That shows she wasn’t even interested in healing” said Howard.

Minutes after board members called for her resignation, Bernard released a statement.

“I regret that I have become a distraction to the important work we have to do to educate our children. After prayerful consideration and consultation with my family and friends, I will continue to serve all students as elected by my district three times.” Connie Bernard – East Baton Rouge School Board Member, District 8

Since the meeting, the video of Bernard has gone viral, getting attention from national media and social media. Board members say it’s time to act now.



“To Ms. Connie Bernard. It is unfortunate what has happened to you. But you placed yourself in this situation” said Dadrius Lanus, East Baton Rouge School Board Member for District 2.



