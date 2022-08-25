BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you have a toddler, there is a very good chance they have seen Bluey.

The Disney Junior show premiered almost four years ago and introduced children to characters like Bandit, Chilli, Aunt Trixie, Uncle Stripe, Bingo, Muffin, Jack, Rusty and of course, Bluey.

Well now, kids can get up and close with the characters at Bluey’s Big Play.

The live theatre show is coming to Louisiana in 2023.

If you live in Baton Rouge, you will only be an hour away from seeing Bluey next year.

The live theatre show is setting up shop in Lafayette on January 5 and New Orleans on August 26 and August 27.

You can keep an eye out for further details about Bluey’s Big Play here.