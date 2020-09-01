Blue Roof Program: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers revives free program

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 2:40 p.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Laura over the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Laura strengthened Wednesday into “an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane,” The National Hurricane Center said. Laura is expected to strike Wednesday night into Thursday morning along the Louisiana-Texas border. (NOAA via AP)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is revives their free program known as “Operation Blue Roof”. The focus of this program is to get as many houses into livable condition as possible while recovering from Hurricane Laura.

Operation Blue Roof is a priority mission managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for FEMA. The program provides homeowners in disaster areas large fiber-reinforced tarps to cover the damaged roof until more permanent repairs can be made.

The program is currently active in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis, and Vernon parishes.

This is a free service to homeowners. Operation Blue Roof protects property, reduces temporary housing costs, and allows people to remain in their homes while recovering from the storm.

This program is for primary residences or a permanently occupied rental property with less than 50 percent structural damage. Vacation rental properties are not eligible for this program.

After the blue roof is installed, the structure is declared habitable. Not all roof types qualify for the program. Roofs that are flat or made of metal or clay, slate, or asbestos tile do not qualify. All storm debris must be removed for the roof to qualify.

People can sign up for the program at https://blue-roof-online-signup-usace.hub.arcgis.com/. When you sign up for Blue Roof assistance you will be using a Right of Entry (ROE) form, which gathers information about your residence.

The ROE is a legal document that allows Corps workers to access your property and assess your home’s damage. The ROE also allows contracted crews to work on your roof.

If you are interested, you can call toll free 1-888-ROOF-BLU (1-888-766-3258) for more information regarding this program. For more information regarding the recovery effort, please visit the following website: http://hurricanelaura.la.gov.