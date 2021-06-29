Black warden named at Louisiana prison amid diversity push

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Department of Corrections has named a Black warden at one of its largest state prisons amid calls to increase diversity among the highest levels of leadership.

The Advocate reports that Kirt Guerin will supervise Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel. He’s the fifth Black person in Louisiana’s history to be appointed to the highest-ranking position at one of the eight state prisons.

A group of Black retired corrections executives evaluated hiring and promotions. They found that the department was diverse overall, but Black people were underrepresented in high-ranking positions.

Hunt’s previous warden Tim Hooper was transferred to oversee the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.