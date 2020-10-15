Black man serving life for stealing hedge clippers paroled

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Black man whose life sentence for stealing hedge clippers in a home burglary drew scathing criticism from the chief justice of Louisiana’s Supreme Court has been granted parole.
The high court had denied release for 63-year-old Fair Wayne Bryant earlier this year for the 1997 burglary that netted him a set of hedge clippers.
In dissent, Chief Justice Bernette Johnson said the habitual offender law under which Bryant was sentenced was a “modern manifestation” of Jim Crow era laws aimed at jailing Black people for simple crime.
Conditions of Bryant’s parole include mandatory attendance at Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and community service.
