Bishop Deshotel releases statement on Pope Francis’ comments on homosexual civil unions

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The head of the Diocese of Lafayette released a statement concerning comments made this week by Pope Francis regarding homosexual civil unions.

In the upcoming documentary film, “Francesco,” the pope is quoted as saying: “Homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of God. You can’t kick someone out of a family, nor make their life miserable for this. What we have to have is a civil union law; that way they are legally covered.”

While serving as archbishop of Buenos Aires, Francis endorsed civil unions for gay couples as an alternative to same-sex marriages. However, he had never come out publicly in favor of civil unions as pope, and no pontiff before him had, either, according to the Associated Press.

Deshotel’s response is included in full below: