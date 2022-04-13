NEW ORLEANS (AP) — With petitions signed by a majority of the House and of the Senate, the state Legislature would be able to end public health emergency declarations by future governors under legislation approved by a House committee. Wednesday’s 6-5 vote by the House and Governmental Affairs Committee sent the bill by Republican state Rep. Lawrence Frieman to the full House.

The bill comes after two years of conflict between some lawmakers and Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards over emergency measures taken the COVID-19 pandemic. If it becomes law, Frieman’s bill would take effect in 2024. The committee also passed legislation exempting state-owned buildings — such as the Superdome — from local government emergency provisions.