Bill would prohibit vaccine requirement for state facilities

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana state agencies and public colleges would be unable to require coronavirus vaccines for entry into their facilities under a bill that has won overwhelming support from the Senate.

Senators voted 28-9 Tuesday for the proposal by Republican Sen. Stewart Cathey of Monroe.

The measure would prohibit a person from being denied access to any state-owned, state-financed or state-operated facility based on whether that person has been vaccinated against the COVID-19 illness.

The Senate spent little time debating the bill Tuesday. It heads next to the House for consideration.