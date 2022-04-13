BATON ROUGE. (AP) — Legislation to limit Louisiana state and local governments’ mitigation efforts against COVID-19 is on its way to the House floor. The House Health and Welfare Committee on Tuesday approved a bill that would block governments from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination as a condition for entry into public places or private businesses.

Rep. Thomas Pressly’s bill takes aim at requirements such as those imposed on bars, restaurants and other businesses in New Orleans during the worst of the pandemic. Pressly’s bill would not prevent private businesses from enforcing vaccine requirements on their own. The committee also approved legislation that would remove COVID-19 vaccines from the list of those required for children to attend school.