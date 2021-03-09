Biden declares major disaster in Louisiana after ice storm

Several carports collapsed at the Town Oaks South apartment complex off Youree and Bert Kouns Wednesday morning under the weight of ice and snow continuing to pile up as a second round of winter weather moves through the region.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — President Joe Biden has issued a major disaster declaration for Louisiana because of last month’s icy weather.

The move announced Tuesday frees up federal recovery assistance for certain parishes. The winter storms knocked out power and water across parts of Louisiana for up to a week.

Biden’s disaster declaration covers Feb. 11 through 19. Federal aid will be available across 23 parishes.

It includes grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-interest loans for property losses and other assistance for individuals and businesses.

Other dollars will be available to state and local government agencies for their emergency response work and other mitigation measures.

The following parishes have been approved for:

INDIVIDUAL ASSISTANCE (Assistance to individuals and households):

Avoyelles, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Calcasieu, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, DeSoto, East Baton Rouge, Franklin, Grant, LaSalle, Madison, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Red River, Richland, Sabine, Webster, West Carroll, and Winn Parishes.

PUBLIC ASSISTANCE (Assistance for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities):

Emergency protective measures (Category B), including direct federal assistance approved for all 64 parishes within the State of Louisiana.

HAZARD MITIGATION GRANT PROGRAM (Assistance for actions taken to prevent or reduce long term risk to life and property from natural hazards):

All areas in the State of Louisiana are eligible for assistance under the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

Note: The following parishes are still pending with FEMA for Individual Assistance: Caldwell, East Carroll, Jackson, Lincoln, Morehouse, Tensas, Union and Vernon. GOHSEP is working with FEMA and the parishes to gather additional information for FEMA’s review.

A Major Disaster Declaration can only be requested following a disaster. The Governor previously declared a state of emergency on February 11, 2021, and requested the Major Disaster Declaration on February 26, 2021.