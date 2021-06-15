Bid to revamp Louisiana school grading system stirs pushback

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A proposal by Louisiana’s education superintendent to overhaul how the state rates public schools has sparked controversy and prompted leaders of the state’s top school board to delay a debate on the ideas.

Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley’s plan would change the way letter grades are calculated for schools and districts and reduce the number of D- and F-rated schools.

The Advocate reports that the idea triggered pushback from critics who said the changes would water down academic standards in the state.

The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education yanked the item from consideration on Tuesday’s agenda and said it will be rescheduled at “a future date.”

