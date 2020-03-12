Bicyclist killed after being hit by school bus in Acadia Parish

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana State Police say a bicyclist was killed in Acadia Parish Thursday morning after being hit by a school bus.

49-year-old Michael Bourgeois of Sulphur has been identified as the victim of the crash.

Troopers say the crash happened shortly after 6:30 am on LA Hwy 13 near Faulk Road.

Investigators believe Bourgeois was traveling northbound on a bicycle on LA Hwy 13. They say at the same time, a school bus was being driven northbound on LA Hwy 13.

LSP say Bourgeois’ bicycle did not have lights and as the school bus driver approached him from the rear, they say, he was unable to avoid the bicycle. Investigators say the bus hit the back of the bicycle, ejecting Bourgeois. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he later died from his injuries.

According to officials, the driver of the school bus, along with the 18 students on the bus, were uninjured.

A breath sample was obtained from the driver of the school bus which indicated no alcohol in his system. A toxicology sample was also obtained from Bourgeois and the results are pending, LSP officials say.

The crash remains under investigation.