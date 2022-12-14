A close-up photo of police lights by night

SPRINGFIELD, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly accident involving a Schwinn bicycle and 2018 Mazda 3.

Perry Winder, 59, of Springfield, was killed while riding a bike in Livingston Parish.

Troopers arrived at the scene of the two-vehicle crash around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13.

Prior to the deadly collision, the “2018 Mazda 3 was traveling east on LA 42,” according to the Louisiana State Police.

Winder on the other hand was riding on Giles Rd.

At some point, Winder “turned left from Giles Road onto LA 42, entering the path of the Mazda as it was struck,” according to the Louisiana State Police.

Winder did not have a helmet on when the crash took place.

The Springfield man was hurt badly in the crash and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Investigators are awaiting toxicology results for Perry Winder.

LSP said, “Impairment is not suspected on the part of the driver of the Mazda.”

The investigation into this deadly crash remains ongoing.