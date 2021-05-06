Bear is killed in collision with vehicle, driver is okay

RAMAH, La. (BRPROUD) – A “vehicle collided with a bear trying to cross I-10 near the Iberville-West Baton Rouge Parish line this morning,” according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

The bear was killed in the collision.

The driver is considered okay after the accident.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is responsible for removing the bear from the scene.

According to Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, this is the time of year when bears come out of the den and young males have a tendency to leave their home ranges.

