BBB of Acadiana President/CEO announces retirement

The Better Business Bureau Serving Acadiana has announced the retirement of President/CEO Sharane Adams Gott.

According to a letter from the BBB, the Board of Directors has created a timeline to ensure proper transition in leadership. The Executive Committee has established a transition committee to appoint Gott’s successor.

In their announcement, the BBB said, in part, about Gott’s time with the agency:

“In her 34-year tenure with the BBB, Gott expanded the BBB Serving Acadiana. Sharane served on numerous regional and international committees within the Council of Better Business Bureaus, the governing body for BBB offices throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, including serving on the Bureau Operations Committee and as a CBBB Board Member.

She became the name and face of BBB to help protect consumers and business owners from unscrupulous scam activity.”

Gott says about her retirement, “It has been my pleasure to serve the business and consumers in Acadiana for all these years. I am grateful to have been of service and BBB will always be in my heart and soul.”

Board Chairman, Scott Lavergne, congratulates Gott on her accomplishments with the BBB and the passion she has shown, “Sharane has left behind big shoes to fill, and we will certainly miss her. We wish her all the best as she embarks on a well deserved retirement after her many years of service to our community.”