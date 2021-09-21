Bayou Manchac to be cleaned out to prevent flooding in multi-parish drainage project

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Drivers could easily get across the Bayou Manchac Bridge on Monday, but back in May that was not the case on Old Perkins Road. Flooding shut it down for weeks, forcing drivers to find alternate routes.

“It is very frustrating because it takes [a] longer time to go to work. I’m retired, but my wife is still working. She is sometimes a little late for work. That is very frustrating,” said Ascension Parish homeowner Ashwin Dave.

Leaders in East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Iberville are proposing to ease those frustrations with a drainage project that will clear any blockages preventing water from flowing in the Amite River.

“Removing trees is the first step. We can’t wait on big projects like pumping and things like that sound like a good idea, and that may be in the future, but we need to address what’s need to be done right now and help facilitate moving water through this area,” said EBR Director of Transportation and Drainage Fred Raiford.

Leaders said joining forces is the quickest way to tackle flood mitigation.

“You can’t solve all your problems yourself, and I think Ascension saw that with the flood on May 17th and Iberville Parish also and East Baton Rouge Parish. We got to be working together,” said Raiford.

Project spending is capped at $200,000. Federal stimulus money from the American Rescue Plan Act will pay for the work. Pending approval from parish councils, work could begin in October.