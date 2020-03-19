Bayou Chicot one of two state parks to be used as medical staging areas for COVID-19, parks closed to the public

(KLFY)– Chicot State Park near Ville Platte and Lake Bistineau State Park near Doyline have been tagged as additional regional staging areas for the current medical situation in the state. As a service to the health and medical facilities in those areas, these state parks will be unavailable for public use effective Wednesday, March 18.

“Unfortunately, we understand that this is going to impact our visitors with plans to visit Chicot State Park and Lake Bistineau State Park,” said Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, whose office oversees Louisiana State Parks. “But I would like to repeat – the greater mission right now is to do everything possible to get this situation under control so we can all resume normal operations. These are two of our most beautiful parks, and we will thoroughly clean them before reopening for the enjoyment of our visitors. Louisianans have always come together in time of need and I’m sure we can get through this together.”

Current visitors will be evacuated from the parks, and guests will be contacted by Louisiana State Parks reservations agents to transfer to another park or request a gift card or refund for the amount of their stay.

All other Louisiana state parks are open and operating normally for the enjoyment of the public.

For more information about Louisiana State Parks visit LaStateParks.com, or follow Louisiana State Parks on Facebook and Twitter.