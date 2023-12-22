UPDATE, 12/22/23, 10:30 a.m.: Eunice Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting.

Eftina Rideaux, 33, of Baton Rouge, has been charged with principle to second degree murder and two counts of principle to attempted second degree murder. Eunice Police Chief Kyle LeBouef said Rideaux was arrested Thursday and booked into the St. Landry Parish jail. Bond details were not released.

LeBouef said the investigation is still ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY: EUNICE, La. (KLFY)– An argument that escalated into a shooting resulted in one dead and two injured, one of them a child, in Eunice, according to authorities.

The Eunice Police Department responded to multiple shots fired in the area of 330 Corn Street around 3:43 p.m. Friday. Authorities said two adult males were having a dispute outside a home, then one of them shot the other in the head.

Eunice Police have confirmed that the man shot in the head has died in a Lafayette-area hospital. The victim’s name has not been released. An woman came out of the home with a two-year-old, and both of them were also shot. The suspect ran away from the location.

The woman received treatment then was later released, and the child was hospitalized in stable condition.

Eunice Police said Aaron Jones, the suspect in this shooting, was found dead by a family member due to an apparent suicide. No other details are being released at this time, authorities said. Warrants had been issued for Jones, also known as Arron Monday, for second degree murder, two counts of attempted second degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm, authorities said.

