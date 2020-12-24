Baton Rouge school board member pleads guilty to misdemeanor

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — An East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge stemming from her 2018 arrest at a party in her neighborhood.

Connie Bernard’s plea earlier this month allows her to avoid a Jan. 4 trial. The Advocate reports Bernard faced charges of simple battery and entering and remaining after being forbidden, as a result of a profanity-laced confrontation.

She was accused of putting her hands to the neck of a young party-goer. Bernard went to court Dec. 10 and pleaded guilty to the entering and remaining charge.

Prosecutors dismissed the battery charge. East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III said Wednesday the dismissal was at the request of the victim after many discussions with him and his parents.