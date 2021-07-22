Baton Rouge rapper Fredo Bang arrested in Miami, days before performance

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Fredo Bang, real name Fredrick Givens, was arrested in Miami, along with rapper Lit Yoshi, this week, just days before his performance at the Rolling Loud Miami.

Givens was taken into custody after Miami officers searched his home and found firearms and a stolen vehicle parked outside of the residence. He was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center for parole violations stemmed from a 2015 shooting in his hometown of Baton Rouge.

Lit Yoshi, real name Mieyoshi Edwards, was arrested on an out-of-state warrant and was released on bond.

This is a developing story.