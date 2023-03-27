WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Several agencies were called to the scene of a helicopter crash in West Baton Rouge Parish near Port Allen Sunday.

West Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Yancy Guerin confirmed that two people were killed in the incident.

East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome issued a statement confirming that the two people killed were officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said they would not release the names of the officers so that family members can be notified properly. He also asked that the community keep the department and the families of the officers in their prayers.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.

Read Broome’s full statement below.

“On behalf of the City of Baton Rouge, I extend my deepest condolences to the families and colleagues of the BRPD officers who tragically lost their lives today in a helicopter crash.

These officers served our community with distinction and bravery, and we will forever be grateful for their service and sacrifice.

We are working closely with the Baton Rouge Police Department to offer support for their investigation into the cause of this tragedy and to provide support to the families and colleagues of the fallen officers.

We ask the community to keep the families of the fallen officers in their thoughts and prayers, and we express our heartfelt gratitude to all of the first responder agencies who have been working tirelessly to support our city during this difficult time.”

Condolences pour in after fatal crash

Michelle Woodfork, superintendent of police at the New Orleans Police Department also issued a statement expressing condolences to the Baton Rouge Police force and local community.

Woodfork said, “On behalf of men and women of the New Orleans Police Department, I extend my sincerest condolences to the families and colleagues of the Baton Rouge Police Department officers who tragically lost their lives today in the line of duty.”

Congressman Troy Carter also sent his condolences to the family via Twitter in a tweet stating:

“My sincerest condolences go out to the loved ones of the @BRPD officers who lost their lives in today’s helicopter crash. This is a shocking tragedy and they are in my prayers.”

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards shared the following:

“Please join me in praying for the families of the BR Police officers who tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash Sunday. Their heroism, sacrifice and devotion to public service will never be forgotten.”