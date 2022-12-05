BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana residents must have a Louisiana Concealed Handgun Permit (CHP) to carry in the state, and the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is offering a course to assist interested and eligible residents.

Such individuals can register to attend the Saturday, December 17 Concealed Handgun Permit Class, which will be held from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Joint Law Enforcement Training Center, located at 999 W. Irene Road in Zachary.

Participants must pay a $100 fee, be 21 years of age or older, and attend with their own handgun and ammunition.

Anyone interested should register early as class size is limited.

To register, drop by Baton Rouge Police Headquarters- Traffic Records Division, which is located at 9000 Airline Highway. Officials say registrants can sign up to attend and pay anytime between 8 a.m. and 4:45 p.m., Monday-Friday.

For additional information, contact Cpl. Josh Ellis by email at jlellis@brla.gov or contact Range Personnel at (225) 389-8275.