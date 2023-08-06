BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to Alvin Dark Avenue on Aug. 2 after the victim called and said she had been stabbed in her left eye.

According to arrest documents, police learned the stabbing happened outside the apartment when Jaimberlynn Brown 31, came to the victim’s apartment uninvited. The victim told officers that Brown questioned why the victim was not answering calls. The victim reportedly asked her to leave and started to call the police, which is when Brown allegedly attacked the victim to try to get her phone, arrest documents said.

Arrest documents said the two women got into a physical altercation and the victim was able to shove Brown out of the apartment. While on the stairwell, Brown reportedly pulled out a pocketknife and stabbed the victim in her eye before fleeing with a friend.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Brown was on probation for a domestic battery case with another victim.

Brown was charged with attempted second-degree murder and domestic abuse battery.