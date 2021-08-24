Baton Rouge native and rapper, Boosie, biopic to debut on September 24

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Rapping is not his only talent! Baton Rouge native, rapper, and now director, Torrence Hatch, better known as Boosie, announced his biopic debuting in September. “My Struggle” biopic will take the viewers through all the key moments of Hatch’s.

The biopic was filmed in his hometown, Baton Rouge and produced by Atlanta-based co-producer Joe Yung Spike.

“This will be the best biopic you will ever see,” Hatch said in an interview on the nationally syndicated radio show The Breakfast Club.

Hatch hints that his son will be acting as the younger Boosie in the film.

He is releasing another movie in December called “Where is MJ?.” He says the movie will be similar to the Christmas classic “Home Alone.”