BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge police say the suspect accused of a Thursday murder was shot and killed Friday morning by West Virginia State Police troopers.

The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) said the suspect, now identified as 29-year-old Napoleon Crane, was shot and killed during a traffic stop on I-77 near the West Virginia Turnpike.

Crane left with his six-month-old daughter after a deadly Thursday shooting on Shelley Street in Baton Rouge.

On Friday, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim in the Shelley Street shooting as 28-year-old Da’Ja Davis. Davis was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the passenger seat of a vehicle, according to BRPD. Investigators believe the shooting was related to a domestic incident.

According to West Virginia State Police, troopers were alerted to a murder suspect from Louisiana and child abduction in the state Friday at 9:30 a.m. The agency issued an Amber Alert before troopers began looking for the suspect, Crane.

West Virginia authorities said Crane, who was inside a stolen vehicle on I-77, grabbed a firearm and engaged in a shootout with troopers. Crane was declared dead on the scene. Authorities said the child, who was in the back seat, and troopers were uninjured in the shooting.

Baton Rouge police and West Virginia State Police said an investigation is ongoing.