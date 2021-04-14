Baton Rouge man in custody facing two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder

Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – 20-year-old Freddie Peter Washington IV was caught on Tuesday, April 13.

“Investigators believe that Washington is responsible for injuring two adult females while robbing them on April 9, 2021 around 3:45 a.m. at 5403 Nicholson Dr.,” according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Both of the victims are in stable condition.

The Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force arrested Washington in Kenner.

Washington is facing these charges:

2 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder

Armed Robbery

“Upon Washington’s extradition, he will be booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison,” according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.