Baton Rouge man accused of engaging in sexual encounter with underage girl

BELLE ROSE, La. (BRPROUD) – 21-year-old Darien Henry, of Baton Rouge is facing one count of Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile and one count of Computer Aided Solicitation of Juveniles.

This stems from an investigation conducted by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

In January of this year, the sheriff’s office was asked to look into a report of “a 21-year-old adult having engaged in sexual activity with an underage female at a location in Belle Rose.”

An investigation ensued which included the gathering of video surveillance footage and social media correspondence.

The underage girl and Henry allegedly set up a sexual encounter via social media.

Henry was put into the Assumption Parish Detention Center after turning himself into Ascension Parish Deputies.

Darien Henry is currently out of jail on a $300,000 bond.