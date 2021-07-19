Bastrop Police Chief retires after 11 days on the job

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Chief of Police in Bastrop, Louisiana, Anthony Evans, has retired after just 11 days on the job.

According to city officials, it was a decision Evans made for himself and his family. The Deputy Chief will assume the position of interim chief until a new chief can be found.

The city says they will honor Evans’ decision and there is no friction between the city and Evans.

The city says Evans abrupt departure has nothing to do with his performance on the job.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as they become available.