Bastrop Mayor discusses the investigation into the Bastrop Police Department

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Mayor Betty Olive held a press conference Wednesday, October 27, at city hall because she wanted to address the public and their concerns regarding the Bastrop Police Department. Currently, there is no active chief in place and the Louisiana State Police are also investigating the department

Mayor Betty Olive says, “First thing I want to do is to reassure the public that public safety will always be at the top of our list. I want the public to remain calm we have launched an internal investigation on our Bastrop Police Department”

Bastrop Mayor Betty Olive said in her announcement that the city has launched an internal investigation of the Bastrop Police Department

The mayor went on to say the city received information regarding the system within the Bastrop Police Department. According to the city, they noticed some irregularities taking place and the city felt it was their obligation to look into the matter and ask the Louisiana State Police to be involved in the investigation.

“We are following some leads and some information and the system is designed such that when you notice some irregularities you follow those leads,” says Olive.

I asked Mayor Olive if the city is looking for a new police chief for the department she says “at this present moment that situation is in the Fourth District Court. I made my appointment and that’s where it stands now.”

Residents in the community are continuing to ask what will the future of Bastrop look like moving forward, while the police department remains under investigation. Mayor Olive hopes the community will continue to have faith and confidence while they’ll get through this process.