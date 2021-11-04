Bastrop man killed in Richland Parish crash

RAYVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Troopers say they are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Rayville, Louisiana that claimed the life of a Bastrop man. According to troopers, they were called to U.S. Highway 425 on Thursday, November 4, 2021 for a three-vehicle fatal crash. Police tell us the crash claimed the life of 69-year-old Ronald Andrews, of Bastrop, who police say was not wearing a seatbelt.

Troopers say the initial investigation shows a 2004 Buick LeSabre driven by Odis McMiller,71, of Rayville, was backing into U.S. Highway 425 from a private driveway. The investigation shows a 2001 GMC Sierra arrived at the same time the driver of the Sierra, driven by Andrews, attempted to avoid a collision with McMiller. According to police, when Andrews took evasive action he lost control of his vehicle crossing the median where he then struck a northbound 2018 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Misty Roberts, 42, of Rayville.

Police tell us Andrews, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was partially ejected from the vehicle. Police say Andrews was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Police say McMillan was wearing their seat belt and they were not injured. Troopers say Roberts was not wearing her seat belt and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say impairment is not suspected in this crash, but routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. This crash is still under investigation.