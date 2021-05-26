Ban on COVID-19 vaccine requirement fails in Louisiana House

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. The company released the preliminary findings Tuesday, May 25, 2021, based on testing on more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — An effort to prohibit people who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 from being denied access to state buildings, public colleges and any facility funded by the state stalled in a House committee.

The House and Governmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday narrowly rejected the Senate-backed proposal by Republican Sen. Stewart Cathey.

But another measure by Republican Rep. Kathy Edmonston to do the same thing has won House support and awaits debate in the Senate.

Cathey said he was trying to protect the rights of people making personal medical decisions. Opponents said individual facilities should decide what’s in the best interest of the health of their employees and visitors.