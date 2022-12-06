DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Fire officials are investigating after an 83-year-old man dies days after escaping a house fire in Donaldsonville.

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (SFM) said firefighters found a “badly burned” man in the Caesar Lane home’s driveway on Wednesday, Nov. 30 before 10:30 a.m. The man was taken to a hospital but died two days later on Friday, Dec. 2.

According to SFM, the Ascension Parish Coroner’s Office is working to identify the man. Meanwhile, fire deputies are still working to identify the cause of the fire but determined it started in the room in the northwest section of the home.

The agency is urging Louisianans to install smoke alarms. For more about smoke alarm installation assistance, visit lasfm.org.