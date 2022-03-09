NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police say a babysitter has been charged with murder in the death of a 6-month-old boy she was watching. Keriaon Smith was previously arrested on a cruelty charge but was re-booked for second-degree murder Tuesday after autopsy results ruled the child’s death to be a homicide.

Police say the infant was found unresponsive March 5 while being cared for by a family friend, who was later identified as the 19-year-old. Emergency medical personnel found the child had numerous injuries and wasn’t breathing. He was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead. It wasn’t immediately clear if Smith had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.