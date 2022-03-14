ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — It is getting hard for many families to make ends meet these days with rising costs and empty shelves at grocery stores.

One can of baby formula, that is all the Dixon family has to split between their three month and one month old grandchildren.

Grandfather Joseph Dixon says that will only last about 24 hours.

“It’s just hard to find milk and the babies need milk,” Dixon said.

He says the empty shelves come after the major formula recall.

“They put them on a certain kind and now it is hard to find it in nearby stores.”

He says his daughters were told by their pediatricians to switch to another brand, but that brand seems to be the popular choice.

“They have people in lines looking for it.”

He tells News Ten they have traveled from Rayne, to Jennings, to Lafayette, even as far as Baton Rouge.

Dixon says, “Gas prices are so high they can’t afford the milk to feed the babies.”

He says even when they do find the formula there is a headache when checking out.

“The WIC card pays for the 12.5 cans. The cans on shelves are 12.6. They are not WIC certified.”

To help alleviate the shortage, Dixon says some stores have turned to limiting the amount one family can purchase.

“Now, it only three to five cans per person.”