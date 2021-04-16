Authorities responding to reported shooting at casino in West Baton Rouge

PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – Police are working a reported shooting at the Wild Fire Casino And Fuel Stop.

Authorities say that six to eight shots were fired in what is being called a domestic dispute.







Images courtesy of Zach Labbe

A neighboring business reports hearing shots fired at this location.

No one was hurt during this shooting.





Images courtesy of Deon Guillory

Authorities do know who the shooter is but are not releasing that person’s identity at this time.

The investigation into this shooting remains ongoing.

The Wild Fire Casino And Fuel Stop is located 1680 N Lobdell Hwy.