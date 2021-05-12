Authorities: Louisiana lawyer tried to bring drugs into jail

PORT ALLEN, La. (AP) — Authorities say a Louisiana lawyer was arrested for attempting to smuggle prescription painkillers into a jail for an inmate.

News outlets report Michael Fontenot was arrested by U.S. Marshals at his Baton Rouge home Tuesday on felony charges of criminal conspiracy and trying to bring contraband into a prison.

An affidavit says the 71-year-old is accused of coordinating with a work-release inmate to bring the powerful opioid Percocet into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail.

The sheriff’s office learned of the plan when reviewing calls made on a jail phone line at the end of March between Fontenot and the worker.

WBRZ-TV reports that he was released on bail.