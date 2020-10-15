Authorities kill man who pointed gun at them, asked to die

HOUMA, La. (AP) — Authorities say a Louisiana man was fatally shot by police after he barricaded himself in a car, asked officers to kill him and later pointed a gun at them.

The Houma Courier reports authorities identified the man as 36-year-old Miguel Nevarez. Houma police responded to a shots fired call Tuesday and learned that a man was randomly firing a weapon.

When police arrived, Nevarez barricaded himself in a car. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office says Nevarez repeatedly asked law enforcement to kill him.

Police say Nevarez later left the car and threatened officers when he pointed a gun at them. Authorities later shot and killed him. State Police will investigate the shooting.