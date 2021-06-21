Audit: Louisiana sent some jobless benefits to dead people

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Auditors found that Louisiana’s labor department paid out about $1 million in state and federal unemployment benefits to dead people.

The review was released Monday by Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack’s office. It says payments went to 374 people after they died.

The total is well under 1% of the $8.6 billion in unemployment benefits paid by the Louisiana Workforce Commission between March 2020 and April 2021.

The auditor’s report said $629,000 couldn’t have been stopped because the benefits were paid before the state received a death report. The Workforce Commission says it’s working to recoup improper payments.