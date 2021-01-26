Audit: Louisiana needs to improve emissions enforcement

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – APRIL 17: A general view of the Louisiana State Capitol prior to a rally against Louisiana’s stay-at-home order and economic shutdown on April 17, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Governor John Bell Edwards has said Louisiana’s high rate of infections and deaths does not position the state to quickly open back up. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A new state audit says the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality needs to do a better job of identifying industrial polluters that don’t properly report air emission violations and enforce those violations more aggressively.

The report from Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera’s office was released Monday. It found the time it took for the state agency to issue enforcement actions after a known violation more than doubled between financial year 2015 and 2019, from nearly 10 months to nearly 20 months.

The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate reports that Environmental Quality Secretary Chuck Carr Brown says his department is developing its own software to allow the staff to better track violations.