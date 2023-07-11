BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An audit finds failings in the state’s Elderly Protective Services program’s policies resulting in poor reporting processes, lack of case follow up and preventable deaths.

The program, which operates under the Governor’s Office of Elderly Affairs, was audited between 2018 and 2022.

According to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, the program might not be getting all reports of elder abuse and neglect due to limitations in its reporting process. Auditors said EPS does not answer calls outside of regular business hours, allow for online reporting or provide information on reporting options for callers with hearing or speech impairments or language barriers.

The program rejected 1,948 of 25,940 reports received.

“However, since EPS did not require supervisory reviews of rejected cases to be documented, we

could not determine whether EPS conducted the required reviews,” the audit said.

The majority of reported allegations included caregiver neglect, self-neglect and financial exploitation. Auditors found two cases involving clients needing medical attention but no evidence that emergency services were called or EPS notified.

According to auditors, the program didn’t always meet the required timeframes when assigning reports, investigating and closing cases. In addition, according to the audit, the program’s policy didn’t specify investigation procedures for physical abuse and neglect cases involving client deaths. Auditors said this resulted in EPS not always notifying coroners when clients died during investigations or follow up on cases whether law enforcement should investigate deaths further.

The report said at least 1,949 of 22,172 cases closed involved client death.

“Further, we found that EPS did not document an official cause of death in 11 (52.4%) of the 21 cases,” auditors said.

In an example given by auditors, one neglect case involving allegations that a caregiver was not caring for a client’s severe foot wound was left untouched by a caseworker for 11 months until the caseworker found an obituary that said the client had died nine months before. Auditors said the case was closed noting that the caseworker didn’t thoroughly investigate the case. A death certificate obtained by auditors found that the client had died of sepsis, respiratory failure and the wound.

The audit said the program also faces staffing and funding challenges in addition to high caseloads and an ineffective data system.