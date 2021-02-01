Audit: Louisiana agencies weren’t prepared to work from home

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – APRIL 17: A general view of the Louisiana State Capitol prior to a rally against Louisiana’s stay-at-home order and economic shutdown on April 17, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Governor John Bell Edwards has said Louisiana’s high rate of infections and deaths does not position the state to quickly open back up. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A new legislative audit says most Louisiana state agencies didn’t have work-from-home policies before the coronavirus pandemic and struggled with technology challenges when told to allow their employees to work virtually.

Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera’s office surveyed administrators and workers across 32 state agencies about telework policies and found 56% of the agencies didn’t have a policy allowing people to work from home ahead of the virus outbreak.

Auditors found many had inadequate equipment, connectivity problems and insufficient automation of their processes.

The report released Monday recommended that Louisiana’s civil service department develop minimum statewide regulations for remote work and assist agencies in developing policies. The department agreed.