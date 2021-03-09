Audit calls for more oversight of Louisiana massage industry

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – APRIL 17: A general view of the Louisiana State Capitol prior to a rally against Louisiana’s stay-at-home order and economic shutdown on April 17, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Governor John Bell Edwards has said Louisiana’s high rate of infections and deaths does not position the state to quickly open back up. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — An audit of Louisiana’s massage therapy industry is alleging that the state’s regulatory board failed to provide adequate oversight to ensure that businesses weren’t offering sexual services and also dismissed complaints of harassment and signs of human trafficking.

The review released Monday by Legislative State Auditor Thomas Cole said the state Board of Massage lacked clear standards on when to dismiss complaints, including accusations of sexual misconduct.

The board disputed some of the findings and argued that it already had policies in place to address most of the issues raised.

Legislators pushed the board to resolve the problems or face intervention from lawmakers.