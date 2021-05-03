Audit: $6.2 million improperly went to the incarcerated

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A state audit finds Louisiana paid roughly $6.2 million in improper unemployment benefits to nearly 1,200 incarcerated people.

Monday’s report says the state labor department failed to correctly match its data with data a vendor provides on inmates.

The report comes a month after an audit found $405 million in payments made to ineligible people. The labor department says it’s working to solve the problem.

But it adds that potential overpayments found by the auditor amount to less than 1% of more than $8 billion paid during the coronavirus pandemic.