Attorney General warns Tigers fans of second-hand ticket scammers

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 07: Head coach Ed Orgeron of the LSU Tigers talks with Joe Burrow #9 in the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs during the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — As the College Football National Championship approaches, Louisiana’s attorney general is warning ticket buyers to be careful buying tickets second-hand.

“It has been a truly historic season for our Fighting Tigers, and playing the title game right here in Louisiana adds to the fun we will have on January 13th,” said Landry. “Unfortunately, we also know that consumers lose millions of dollars each year due to scammers selling phony tickets; so I strongly encourage Tiger fans to be cautious when purchasing tickets to the National Championship game.”

Landry gave the following advice to those purchasing second-hand tickets to the game:

Be skeptical of anything that seems too good to be true. Tickets being offered for less than face value should immediately set off alarm bells.

Tickets being offered for less than face value should immediately set off alarm bells. Stick with reputable ticket brokers and resellers , like The Official Fan-to-Fan Ticket Marketplace run through Ticketmaster, which verifies tickets prior to sale. Tickets being sold through alternative means, such as Craigslist or scalpers outside the stadium, are nearly impossible to verify.

, like The Official Fan-to-Fan Ticket Marketplace run through Ticketmaster, which verifies tickets prior to sale. Tickets being sold through alternative means, such as Craigslist or scalpers outside the stadium, are nearly impossible to verify. See if the seller belongs to the National Association of Ticket Brokers , whose members must guarantee every ticket sold on their websites and provide a double-money-back refund if tickets are not delivered.

, whose members must guarantee every ticket sold on their websites and provide a double-money-back refund if tickets are not delivered. Don’t buy fake PDF tickets . The College Football Playoff Ticket Office has indicated that NO printable PDF tickets will be accepted or considered a valid form of entry for this game.

. The College Football Playoff Ticket Office has indicated that NO printable PDF tickets will be accepted or considered a valid form of entry for this game. Verify mobile tickets . Mobile tickets can only be transferred via the official College Football Playoff app, which is available for download on Apple and Android phones.

. Mobile tickets can only be transferred via the official College Football Playoff app, which is available for download on Apple and Android phones. Use payment methods that come with protection . If possible, use a credit card so you have some recourse if the tickets are not as promised. Debit cards, wire transfers, or cash transactions are risky; if the tickets are fraudulent, you will not be able get your money back.

. If possible, use a credit card so you have some recourse if the tickets are not as promised. Debit cards, wire transfers, or cash transactions are risky; if the tickets are fraudulent, you will not be able get your money back. If in doubt, ask the experts. If you have questions about tickets or other game-day queries, visit the official College Football Playoff website at www.collegefootballplayoff.com or contact the College Football Playoff Ticket Office directly by phone at 469-706-9010 or by email at tickets@collegefootballplayoff.com

To learn more about scams and fraud, visit www.AGJeffLandry.com or call Landry’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-351-4889.