Attorney General Landry issues statement about the 20th anniversary of 9/11

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Attorney General, Jeff Landry, has issued a statement about the 20th anniversary of one of the worst terrorist attacks ever committed on American soil.

According to the AG’s office, on September 11, 2001, terrorist hijacked four airplanes and carried out the worst terrorist attack on American soil, leaving nearly 3,000 people dead in New York City, NY; Washington, D.C.; and Shanksville, PA.

To recognize this anniversary, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry issued the following statement: