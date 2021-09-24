Atmos Energy raises $1.6 million during annual Week of Giving

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — During the week of September 13 through the 17, Atmos Energy held their annual Week of Giving Campaign, which saw employees pledge $827,495 to benefit No Kid Hungry, the Salvation Army, and United Way.

Additionally, as part of its Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities initiative, Atmos Energy has stated that it will match all employee donations to these vital non-profits, which raises the amount to more than $1.6 million.

The funds raised will be distributed across the eight states in Atmos’s coverage area, and will be focused on three beneficiaries: students, heroes, and neighbors.

“Our extraordinary employees give of their time, their talent and their resources throughout the year to support our communities, our school districts, after school programs and food banks, as part of our commitment to fueling safe and thriving communities,” enthused Atmos Energy President and CEO Kevin Akers.

Akers also stated “No Kid Hungry, the Salvation Army, United Way and organizations like Homes For Our Troops are invaluable partners that reinforce our enduring commitment to combat childhood illiteracy, provide for food insecure households and honor our everyday heroes who keep our country and communities safe, and healthy.”

Atmos Energy employees supported each of these groups through team-building activities, and also volunteered virtually to support schools and nonprofit organizations and dedicated additional funding to impact Homes For Our Troops.

Homes For Our Troops is a group that helps post-9/11 veterans by building and donating specially adapted custom homes nationwide, thus helping them rebuild their lives.

“Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities isn’t just a tagline for us; it is what we do, and it is who we are,” stated Liz Beauchamp, Atmos Energy Vice President of Governmental and Public Affairs. “We are thankful for our incredible team members who gave their time, talent, and resources to make our communities a better place.”