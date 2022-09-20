FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (BRPROUD) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on Sept. 8 that killed two people and left an aspiring model from Baton Rouge paralyzed.

According to VSP, officers responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. along I-66 in Fauquier County. Authorities said an RV was headed east on I-66 when it collided with an 18-wheeler. The crash caused the RV to lose control before slamming into the guardrail and hitting several trees.

State Police say the driver of the RV, Ifreke Inyang, 25, of Houston, sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Two passengers, Lenisha Simon, 39, and Brenda Oyervides, 24, both of Houston, died at the scene. Four other passengers were taken to a hospital.

Another passenger, a 23-year-old from Baton Rouge, was airlifted to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Louisiana State Representative C. Denise Marcelle identified the 23-year-old as her granddaughter, Diamond Jonise, on social media the day after the crash. She said Jonise was taking a trip to New York for Fashion Week.

The driver of the 18-wheeler sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Inyang was charged with reckless driving and driving without a valid operator’s license.

Rep. Marcelle recently said online that Jonise has had three major surgeries in the last week.

A GoFundMe was created to help pay for medical bills. Click here to donate.